Rain likely in Andhra for next three days

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter all parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next two days, according to an IMD report.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The low pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood laid over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the State in the next three days under its influence. 

Rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Wednesday. Vijayawada recorded the highest temperature of 37 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperature of 32.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Kalingapatnam. 

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter all parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next two days, according to an IMD report. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in North Andhra districts and at isolated places in Rayalseema till June 14. The IMD warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North Andhra districts and Rayalaseema till Saturday.

