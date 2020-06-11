Simhachalam temple EO takes charge

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Regional Joint Endowments Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram D Bhramaramba assumed office as Executive Officer of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on Wednesday.

She took charge from outgoing EO M Venkateswara Rao, who was surrendered to his parent Revenue department by Special Chief Secretary JSV Prasad, following a report submitted by the Joint Commissioner of Endowments into allegations of illegal quarrying of Simhachalam hill against him.

Bhramaramba, who has been given full additional charge as Simhachalam temple EO, worked as in-charge EO of the temple earlier. Speaking after assuming charge, the new EO said she would focus on development of Simhachalam shrine.