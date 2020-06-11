Three government pleaders quit, more on the way out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of three government pleaders in the high court after Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram recommended that their resignations be accepted with immediate effect. The move comes in the wake of a series of setbacks for the government in the High Court in a plethora of cases.

Sources told TNIE the Advocate General has been conducting a review of the working of the government pleaders (GPs) and assistant government pleaders (AGPs) following criticism that government cases are not being handled properly. As part of the review, it is learnt that the AG has decided to change as many as seven GPs and 14 AGPs.

The AG’s office has already sought the resignation of seven GPs. Of them, Habib Sheik, Geddam Satish Babu and Penumala Venkata Rao have put in their papers and the same have been accepted with effect from June 5.

The remaining four GPs, V Sai Kumar, S Rajarajeshwar Reddy, S Rajeshwar Reddy, and Aparna Lakshmi, are yet to resign. The AG has interviewed advocates to replace the seven GPs, sources said, adding that they are likely to be appointed by the time the high court resumes its work in a full-fledged manner from June 15 after the summer break.

