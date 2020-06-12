STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan to write to Union Water Resources Minister Shekhawat over Krishna water row

The CM has recently stated that even if the water level reaches 881 ft, which is required to draw necessary water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, it only lasts for 10-12 days.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is preparing the ground to convene the second apex council meeting within a month to resolve the water issues between the twin Telugu States, the State government is set to shoot off a letter to the ministry explaining why it proposed the Rayalaseema Pumping Scheme (RPS). 

Though it was said that the state water resources department would send the letter, it is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will himself send the missive addressing it to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had directed his ministry to convene the apex council meeting.

The letter will essentially present the views of the state government as to why it is necessary to have a project at 800-ft level of Srisailam reservoir and that it will not be against the interest of Telangana state. Explaining that the inflows to projects in Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh were dwindling as upper riparian states were going ahead with various projects, the state government will underscore the need to have a supplementing mechanism to meet the needs of the four districts of Rayalaseema and Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The CM has recently stated that even if the water level reaches 881 ft, which is required to draw necessary water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, it only lasts for 10-12 days. He added that if the water level falls to 854 ft, only 7,000 cusecs could be drawn.  The CM’s letter is also likely to provide details of the average water drawn in the past few years to substantiate its arguments.

As the Telangana government has objected to the proposed RPS and upgradation of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, AP will also point out that the neighbouring state has projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Kalwakurthy and other lift irrigation schemes,  to draw water from 800-ft of Srisailam.
Sources said that the letter has already been drafted and was being examined by the Chief Minister’s Office. It is expected to be sent this week.

