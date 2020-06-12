Andhra CM urges MEA to fly more flights to State under Vande Bharat Mission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to operate more flights to Andhra Pradesh from Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore under Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate the stranded Telugu people.

In a letter written to Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Jagan appreciated the efforts of the MEA to bring back the stranded Indians in various countries under Vande Bharat Mission. “We have noticed that only a few flights have been allotted to AP under Vande Bharat Mission, which are not sufficient given the number of Telugus still stranded in various countries. More Vande Bharat flights will ensure the safe return of the stranded Telugus to AP,’’ Jagan said.

The Chief Minister said Telugu associations from various countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have requested the MEA to allow chartered flights to send back the stranded Telugus to AP.

“I would like to reiterate that AP is ready to accept any number of stranded Telugus who either arrive in flights under Vande Bharat Mission or in chartered flights, which will be permitted to land in any of the international airports in AP,’’ the Chief Minister said. To ensure the return of a large number of stranded NRTs from AP, Jagan requested the Union Minister to instruct Indian Missions in Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Singapore and the MEA officials to facilitate operation of adequate number of chartered flights to AP.

Stranded Telugus

