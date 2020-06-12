Andhra Inter results releasing on June 12; find list of websites to check marks here
Published: 12th June 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Results of Intermediate exams will be released online on Friday 4 pm, the Board of Intermediate Education said on Thursday.
Students of both the years can check their marks on the Board’s website, https://bie.ap.gov.in, by using their hall ticket numbers and date of birth. Results of first-year students will be declared with subject-wise marks.