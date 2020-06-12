Cabinet nod to take back 500 acres from GMR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Secretariat on Thursday, decided to take back 500 acres from the total 2,700 acres of land allocated for the construction of airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam. The previous TDP government had entered into an agreement with GMR and allocated 2,700 acres for the airport. However, the Cabinet, while deciding to continue the agreement with the same firm, limited the land to 2,200 acres.

“The GMR has also agreed to our proposal and construct airport in 2,200 acres. With this, the government is expected to save Rs 1,500 crore, if the value of an acre is estimated at Rs 3 crore,’’ Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said, adding that 500 acres of land taken back from the GMR will be used by the government for commercial purpose.

The Cabinet also gave nod to proposals to set up 1,000 MW solar power project and Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) at Pinnapuram in Kurnool district aimed at giving nine-hour power supply to farmers during daytime. As part of the IREP, 550 MW of wind power, 1,660 MW of hydel power and 1,000 MW of solar power will be generated. Under the Green Energy Development Charge, the State government will earn a revenue of Rs 32 crore as the company has agreed to pay Rs 1 lakh per year for every megawatt of power produced.

The company also agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh per every megawatt generated after 25 years, Nani said. The above two decisions are testimony to the commitment of the government in saving public money, the minister noted. The Cabinet also resolved to table a bill in the Legislative Assembly for safeguarding the hereditary rights of Sannidhi Golla in the TTD.

As part of the implementation of Navaratnalu, the Cabinet approved YSR Cheyutha, under which BC, SC, ST and minority women aged between 45 to 60 years will get Rs 75,000 (Rs 18,750 per year) financial aid in the coming four years. The government will launch the scheme on August 12. It is estimated that 24 lakh to 26 lakh will benefit from the scheme. The Cabinet also approved Jagananna Thodu scheme, under which interest free term loan of Rs 10,000 per year will be given to hawkers, street vendors and artisans engaged in traditional handicrafts from banks to expand their business. The scheme will be implemented in October. Nearly 9 lakh people will benefit from it and the government will bear nearly Rs 56 crore per year.

The Cabinet also approved YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes for supplying nutritious food to pregnant women and children. YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food in 77 tribal mandals. The government will spend Rs 1,863.11 crore to supply nutritious food to pregnant women and children belonging to BPL families.

The Cabinet also gave nod for filing Joint Memorandum of Understanding on Polavaram Hydro-electric project in the High Court. MEIL got the contract after filing a bid at Rs 2,811 crore, 12.6 per cent less than the IBM value of Rs 3,216 crore. The government saved Rs 405 crore through reverse tendering.

The Cabinet approved the changes in the housing scheme as per the directions of the High Court. As per new terms, the allocated house sites can be sold only after the beneficiary constructs a house and resides in it for a minimum period of five years. The Cabinet cleared the Detailed Project Report of second phase works of Ramayapatnam port, to be taken up in 802 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 3,736 crore. The Veligonda project will be allocated Rs 1411.56 crore for land acquisition and compensation, while Rs 522.85 crore will be earmarked for the R&R package of Gandikota reservoir.

Key schemes get Cabinet nod

YSR Cheyutha: BC, SC, ST and minority women aged between 45 and 60 years will get Rs 75,000 (Rs 18,750 per year) in the coming four years

Jagananna Thodu: Interest free term loan of Rs 10,000 per year will be given to hawkers, street vendors and artisans

YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus: To supply nutritious food to pregnant women and children; Rs 1,863.11 crore to be spend

Other important decisions