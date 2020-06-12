STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh shoots up to 5,636 with 207 fresh cases

Andhra continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 9,777 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 3,867.

Published: 12th June 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:50 PM

Devotees undergoing thermal screening at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Devotees undergoing thermal screening at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 5,636 with 207 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Friday. No casualties were reported during this period.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday morning, a total of 11,775 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours and 141 tested positive. Another 64 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Two more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees. The cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours is 207.

Another 59 people were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours after their recovery. Similarly, 64 among those who returned from other states were also discharged. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 3,091.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 9,777 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 3,867. Tamil Nadu with 8,515 tests per million and Rajasthan with 7,234 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively among the states.

The state is also doing better in positivity rate with 1.08 percent as against 5.55 percent at the national level. The state has a recovery rate of 54.84 percent as against the national average of 49.47 percent. The mortality rate in the state is 1.42 percent while it is 2.86 percent at the national level.

