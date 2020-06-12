Nellore schools force parents to pay up for online classes

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Private schools in Nellore district have been forcing students’ parents to pay between Rs 25,000 and Rs 3 lakh to start online classes. Though the state government postponed the admission process, there have been complaints that some private schools are already collecting admission fees for the new academic year.

Some institutions have sent messages to parents, giving them a deadline to pay up. The managements of some schools have been calling parents up and asking them to pay 30-50 per cent of the fee in advance to start online classes.

Educational institutions were shut from March 15 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The academic year usually starts before the end of June, but this year, educational institutions are to be reopened in August.

T Narahari, a parent, said his children’s school did not give them access to online classes as he could not pay the fees. “Private schools should defer payment of fees or let us pay in instalments during the pandemic,” he added.

When contacted, District Education Officer (DEO) Janardhanacharyulu said schools should collect tuition fees only once schools are reopened. Parents need not pay the fees in advance, he asserted, and warned of stern action against institutions that flout the AP Fee Regulatory Commission norms. As many as 1.82 lakh students study in 1,080 private schools across the district, sources said.