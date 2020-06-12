Recover Rs 2.56 crore from temple staff involved in fraud, says Andhra Special CS JSV Prasad

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Special Chief Secretary (Endowments) JSV Prasad issued orders on Thursday directing officials concerned to recover the misappropriated Rs 2.56 crore of Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami temple in Srisailam, from the temple employees involved in the fraud.

Based on a report submitted by Additional Commissioner (Endowments) K Rama Chandra Mohan, the temple staff, including outsourced employees, siphoned off Rs 2.56 crore by tampering with a software used to make bookings for Arjitha Sevas and rooms, and manage donations by devotees.

In the order, the special chief secretary stated, “...there is every need to thoroughly probe the matter with the help of cyber experts.” He directed the temple executive officer to file criminal cases against the employees involved in the scam and take steps to recover the misappropriated amount from them.

The order further stated that Director, State Audit, “shall conduct a detailed special audit to know the total amount of misappropriation, the procedural lapses found in ticketing, remitting to bank etc.” The temple EO was asked to launch stringent disciplinary action against 11 permanent employees of the temple, including four assistant executive officers.