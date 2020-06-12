Seven doctors quarantined after woman tests positive for COVID-19  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As a pregnant woman tested positive for coronavirus after delivery, seven doctors and five nurses of Guntur government hospital who were involved in the surgery were ordered to undergo home quarantine.

The 26-year-old woman is from Guntur city and she gave birth through caesarian method on June 7. Her samples, results of which came back two days later, had tested positive. Hospital superintendent Dr Sudhakar has conveyed the information to the district medical and health officer and requested the latter to initiate contact tracing.

Dr Sudhakar added that the hospital staff in quarantine would be tested a week later and the baby would be tested on her fourth day. Meanwhile, eight cases were reported from the district on Thursday.