222 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra as tally jumps to 5858, two more casualties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 5,858 with 222 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Saturday. Two more casualties were also reported in Krishna district during this period, taking the toll in the state to 82.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday morning, a total of 14,477 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours, and 186 tested positive.

Another 33 cases were reported among those who returned from other states, while three more cases were reported among the foreign returnees. The cumulative total of new cases reported in the last 24 hours is 222.

Another 42 people were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours after their recovery. Similarly, 51 among those who returned from other states and one among the foreign returnees were also discharged. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 3,185.