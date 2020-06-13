STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government signs agreement with GMR to develop Bhogapuram airport

While Special Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) R Karikal Valaven signed the agreement on behalf of the State government, GMR Chairman GBS Raju inked the pact on behalf of GMR Airports.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Copies of MoU between GMR and AP government on Bhogapuram airport being exchanged in the presence of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  GMR Group has entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam. This significant move comes a day after the State Cabinet took a decision reducing the proposed airport area to 2,200 acres from 2,700 acres as the government will take 500 acres of land for commercial purpose.

While Special Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) R Karikal Valaven signed the agreement on behalf of the State government, GMR Chairman GBS Raju inked the pact on behalf of GMR Airports Ltd. The copies of the agreement were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister felt that the airport would provide good air connectivity to North Coastal Andhra. Besides laying roads to facilitate easy transportation to Visakhapatnam city from the airport, the government will also take steps to provide metro rail connectivity to the airport from Vizag city, he said.

Expressing happiness for getting the opportunity to build the airport from the place where they hail from, GMR Group representatives said that the project will be executed as a landmark as desired by the Chief Minister. “We will take the services of international firms in the venture and the project will be completed at the earliest,” they added. 

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava, AP Airports Development Corporation Ltd (Advisor, Aviation) VN Bharath Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GMR group Andhra Bhopapuram airport
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp