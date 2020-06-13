STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy arrested in BS-III vehicles scam by Anantapur police

Police registered cases against JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son following a complaint from the transport department.

Published: 13th June 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Another TDP leader, MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad by Anantapur police on Saturday.

TDP leader, MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy being taken to the Anantapur police station.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy were arrested in Hyderabad by Anantapur police on Saturday early hours in connection with the BS-III vehicles scam.  They were taken to Anantapur One Town Police Station.

Police registered cases against them following a complaint from the transport department. Companies owned by TDP leader and his family were charged with using forged documents to get BS-III vehicles registered as BS-IV vehicles and sell them. Around 154 vehicles were sold in such a manner.

Earlier this year, cases of cheating were registered against JC Uma Reddy, wife of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and C Gopal Reddy, a close associate of JC brothers in Anantapur One Town Police Station based on the complaint from the Transport department that the companies owned by the duo have resorted to forgery and cheating in the registration of lorries.

ALSO READ: Former minister K Atchannaidu sent to judicial remand over multi-crore ESI scam

As per the Supreme Court directions, BS-III vehicles were banned from April 1, 2017, and during that time the two companies - Jatadhar Industries and Gopalakrishna and Co had purchased 66 lorries (BS-III vehicles), which were unsold inventory with Ashok Leyland as scrap.

Later it was found that number of vehicles purchased was 154 vehicles. 

However, the documents of those vehicles were forged and they were shown as BS-IV vehicles while having them registered in Nagaland. In just two weeks, those vehicles were brought to Anantapur.

In due course, 154 vehicles were sold and some are operating in AP and some are operating in Karnataka and Telangana. 

According to Transport department officials, a total of 24 cases were registered in Anantapur district and three cases in Kurnool district. Further, the Transport department cancelled the registration of 101 vehicles and seized 62 vehicles to date. 

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrests of Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy and described it as an act of vengeance by Jagan Government.

He said false cases are being foisted against TDP leaders and they are being arrested.  JC Diwakar Reddy and other TDP leaders also condemned the arrests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JC Prabhakar Reddy TDP leader arrest BS 3 vehicles scam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp