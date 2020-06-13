Biswajit new Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has been transferred as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

Vice Admiral Biswajit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Work-up Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of Navy’s Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to Chief of Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai. During 2017-18, he held command of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral and prior to his return to Visakhapatnam as the Chief of Staff, ENC, he was Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.

Specialist in navigation and direction

Vice Admiral Biswajit has commanded four frontline ships, including missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and aircraft carrier INS Viraat.