No other buildings on school premises: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in an interim order, on Friday directed the State government not to construct village secretariat buildings on school premises.

No non-educational related constructions should be taken up on the premises of the schools, said Justice B Devanand while dealing with writ petition filed by B Koteswara Rao and 10 others objecting to the construction of village secretariat building on the premises of mandal parishad school in Tiruvolu of Visakhapatnam district.

The judge observed that constructing any non-education related constructions on school premises is against Article 21 and 21A and in violation of the Right to Education Act and National Education Policy. School premises have to be used as playground.