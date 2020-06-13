Inter exams: Krishna outshines all

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, girls fared better than boys in Intermediate exams of both years. In the general category, while 64 per cent girls passed the first year exam against 55 per cent boys, the pass percentage for girls in the second year exam was 67 per cent against 60 per cent for boys. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results here on Friday.

Out of 5,46,365 (5,07,230 general & 39,135 vocational) first year students, 3,16,755 (3,00,560 general & 16,195 vocational) passed.

As many as 2,90,151 (2,76,389 general & 13,762 vocational) cleared the second year exam out of the total 4,62,368 candidates.

In total, the pass percentage in both the years stood at 59 per cent and 63 per cent. However, there was a significant drop in the figures from the last year, when the pass percentages were 60 per cent (1st year) and 72 per cent (2nd year), in the general category.

The first year results were released mark-wise, while that of the second year were grade-wise.

Krishna district topped the table with 75 per cent of the students qualifying the exams, followed by West Godavari and Guntur sharing the second spot, and Visakhapatnam in the third. Sixty-five per cent first year and 71 per cent second year students of West Godavari district passed; 68 per cent of students in Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts passed Intermediate course this time. The districts that scored the least are Kadapa, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Kurnool.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The work done by all officials is remarkable. Within a short span of time, several arrangements were made to ensure that all measures in the wake of coronavirus were in place at evaluation centres and examination halls for the conduct of an exam recently.” Intermediate examinations were conducted at 1,411 centres, while the evaluation of papers was done at 46 centres.

Online application

No admission to Intermediate courses will be done for now. However, when the board allows admissions, only online applications will be accepted for the revised academic year of 2020-2021 from August to April

For revaluation

For recounting and supply of scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer scripts, online payments of `260 per paper and `1,300 per paper, respectively, should be made through the board’s website, https://bie.ap.gov.in. The last date for payment is June 22.