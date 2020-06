By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Shardul, deployed for Operation Samudra Setu, entered Porbandar harbour with 233 Indians, who were earlier evacuated from Bandar Abbas port in Iran, according to a release here on Friday.

Personnel from Indian Navy, State authorities and Police were present to receive the evacuees. All arrangements, including a screening zone, a sanitisation zone, ambulances and buses for transport, were put in place at the port. The evacuees were disembarked and taken for medical screening.