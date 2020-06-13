Southwest monsoon vigorous over Rayalaseema: IMD

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Rayalaseema and active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall occurred at Avanigadda in Krishna district and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kurnool and Kadapa districts on Friday, according to an IMD report.

The low pressure area over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is tilting southwestwards. Under the influence of the low pressure area, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Krishna district received the highest rainfall of 19.2 per cent, while Nellore recorded the lowest rainfall of 2.9 per cent. The temperature dropped below 30 degree Celsius at several places in the State. Nandyal recorded the lowest temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius. Arogyavaram recorded 28.5 degree Celsius, Narasapur, Bapatla and Machilipatnam recorded 29.2 and Kadapa 29.4. Ongole recorded the highest temperature of 33.7 degree Celsius, the IMD report added.