STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest monsoon vigorous over Rayalaseema: IMD

Under the influence of the low pressure area, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Published: 13th June 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rain leaves puddles on road at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Rayalaseema and active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall occurred at Avanigadda in Krishna district and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kurnool and Kadapa districts on Friday, according to an IMD report.

The low pressure area over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is tilting southwestwards. Under the influence of the low pressure area, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Krishna district received the highest rainfall of 19.2 per cent, while Nellore recorded the lowest rainfall of  2.9 per cent. The temperature dropped below 30 degree Celsius at several places in the State. Nandyal recorded the lowest temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius. Arogyavaram recorded 28.5 degree Celsius, Narasapur, Bapatla and Machilipatnam recorded 29.2 and Kadapa 29.4. Ongole recorded the highest temperature of 33.7 degree Celsius, the IMD report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Southwest monsoon Southwest Monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp