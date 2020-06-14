STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

While Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao was made DGP (Railways), Addl Commissioner B Srinivasulu has been elevated as the CP after the post was downgraded.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:54 AM

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has been appointed DGP (Railways) with B Srinivasulu (R) replacing him

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (L) has been appointed DGP (Railways) with B Srinivasulu (R) replacing him. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The State government has downgraded the post of Vijayawada city police commissioner (CP) to the rank of Inspector General of Police and moved out incumbent DGP-rank official Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Additional Commissioner B Srinivasulu has been elevated as the CP. 

Addl DGP (Railways) N Balasubramanyam, who was on long leave, was posted as Addl DGP(Organisation) and K Tripathi Ujela, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as Addl DGP (Road Safety) in an existing vacancy.

