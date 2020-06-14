17 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

The State government has downgraded the post of Vijayawada city police commissioner (CP) to the rank of Inspector General of Police and moved out incumbent DGP-rank official Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Additional Commissioner B Srinivasulu has been elevated as the CP.

Addl DGP (Railways) N Balasubramanyam, who was on long leave, was posted as Addl DGP(Organisation) and K Tripathi Ujela, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as Addl DGP (Road Safety) in an existing vacancy.