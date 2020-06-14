STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra MLA's personal security officer dies of COVID-19

At least eight people who worked in the MLAs office tested positive for the virus, the district authorities said.

Health workers and family members in personal protective suits move the body of a man who died of Covid 19 for cremation in New Delhi on Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The personal security officer of a ruling YSR Congress MLA has died of coronavirus infection in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Following this, the MLA, Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, has been kept in home quarantine, Anantapuramu Collector Gandham Chandrudu told PTI over phone.

Sources said the PSO, an Armed Police constable, also had other comorbidities that caused his death.

The PSO did not get a COVID-19 test done fearing stigmatisation and samples taken after his death confirmed he was positive for the virus, they said.

The legislator issued a statement appealing to people to get tested for coronavirus if they experience any symptoms.

He also appealed not to stigmatise the infected persons and treat them with courtesy.

