Andhra Pradesh: Adoni to come under complete lockdown from today after 28 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Adoni will be under complete lockdown from Sunday onwards due to the surge in

coronavirus positive cases. The town has so far reported 138 positive cases. Of the 53 cases reported in the district on Saturday, 28 were reported from Adoni division alone.

Revenue divisional officer Bala Ganeshaiah held an emergency meeting with officials concerned at his chambers in Adoni on Saturday. He directed the officials to implement the lockdown strictly in the town to prevent the spread of virus.

He said that people can purchase groceries and essential commodities such as vegetables, milk, eggs etc., from 6 am to 9 am. Medical shops and meat stalls are permitted to operate during the same time period. Permission has not been given to non-essential shops to resume businesses, the RDO added.

Ganeshaiah stated that they have set up check-posts at Yemmiganur, Aspari and Siguppa bypass road. A civic official said the arrival of migrant workers and Koyambedu market returnees contributed to the surge in positive cases. As many as 50,000 migrant workers returned to Adoni division from various parts of the country, mostly from Guntur district.