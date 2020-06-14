STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to sanction medical, paramedical staff for three Ongole hospitals soon

In the recent State Cabinet meeting, the government has approved the proposal to appoint medical professors, associate and assistant professors in the Ongole GMC.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After approving the medical teaching hospital with an outlay of nearly Rs 400 crore recently, the State government on Saturday agreed to sanction medical and paramedical staff for the Ongole Government Medical College (GMC), nursing college and RIMS soon.

In the recent State Cabinet meeting, the government has approved the proposal to appoint medical professors, associate and assistant professors in the Ongole GMC. Staff nurses and non-teaching staff will also be appointed in the nursing college.

According to the district medical department, nod has been given to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff for the nursing college. At present, the college staff and faculty are working on deputation. The government has already sanctioned 150 staff nurse posts in the college.

RIMS superintendent Dr D Sreeramulu told TNIE that the government has approved setting up of eight superspeciality wings in the Ongole GGH. The superspeciality wings included cardiology, CTS, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology and paediatrics. One separate building will be built to house these departments. The district medical authorities have already identified seven acres of land and acquisition of the said land is presently in process, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ongole Government Medical College Ongole hospitals Andhra Pradesh government Ongole hospital staff
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp