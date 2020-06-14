Andhra Pradesh government to sanction medical, paramedical staff for three Ongole hospitals soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After approving the medical teaching hospital with an outlay of nearly Rs 400 crore recently, the State government on Saturday agreed to sanction medical and paramedical staff for the Ongole Government Medical College (GMC), nursing college and RIMS soon.

In the recent State Cabinet meeting, the government has approved the proposal to appoint medical professors, associate and assistant professors in the Ongole GMC. Staff nurses and non-teaching staff will also be appointed in the nursing college.

According to the district medical department, nod has been given to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff for the nursing college. At present, the college staff and faculty are working on deputation. The government has already sanctioned 150 staff nurse posts in the college.

RIMS superintendent Dr D Sreeramulu told TNIE that the government has approved setting up of eight superspeciality wings in the Ongole GGH. The superspeciality wings included cardiology, CTS, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology and paediatrics. One separate building will be built to house these departments. The district medical authorities have already identified seven acres of land and acquisition of the said land is presently in process, he added.