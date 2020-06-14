STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to issue interim orders on ex-ESI director Dr Ramesh Kumar's arrest

Advocate PV Krishnaiah alleged that Dr Ramesh was arrested much like a terrorist contrary to guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday refused to issue interim orders on the arrest of Dr Ramesh Kumar, former director of the ESI, who was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam.

Dr Ramesh’s wife Madhu Smitha moved a house motion petition urging the court to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau to release her husband and declare his arrest illegal. Justice D Ramesh, after hearing arguments of the petitioner and the ACB, made it clear that it was not possible for the court to intervene at this juncture as Dr Ramesh had already been remanded in judicial custody.

The court issued notices to the ACB DG, principal secretary (home) and others and deferred hearing to June 15. Arguing on behalf of Madhu Smitha, advocate PV Krishnaiah submitted that the ACB did not serve notice on Dr Ramesh Kumar as mandated under Section 41 of the CrPC.

He alleged that Dr Ramesh was arrested much like a terrorist contrary to guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. Neither Dr Ramesh Kumar nor his wife was informed of the reasons for his arrest, he claimed.

Countering his arguments, advocate Renuka, representing the ACB, maintained that the ACB had gone by the book. If there was anything amiss, the magistrate would have found fault with the agency, she said. Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy, appearing for the government, pointed out that the petitioner’s plea and arguments presented were poles apart.

Reading out Section 41 of the CrPC, he explained that notice can be served under the Section only when it is deemed that arrest is not necessary. In Ramesh Kumar’s case, his family members were informed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court ESI scam Dr Ramesh Kumar Andhra Pradesh ACB
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp