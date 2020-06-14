STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh police file cases against TDP leaders over second marriage of ex-MLA's son

Pilli Manju Priya, in her complaint to district SP Nayeem Asmi, explained that she married Radhakrishna, nine years ago at Annavaram temple.

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Tuni police have filed cases under SC, ST Atrocities against TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, Pilli Radhakrishna, third son of former MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi, and his parents based on Radhakrishna wife’s complaint that he was getting married for the second time while she was alive and that the others had assisted him. Police had stopped the marriage on June 11 evening.

Pilli Manju Priya, in her complaint to district SP Nayeem Asmi, explained that she married Radhakrishna, nine years ago at Annavaram temple. Theirs was a love marriage and they belonged to different castes, her complaint read. She said the marriage was opposed by Radhakrishna’s parents.

Manju Priya said that she was called by her brother-in-law on the pretext of depositing money in her children’s bank account and made her sign some documents. Threatening her to stay away from the family, she was physically assaulted and dragged out of the house by her hair, she complained.

Recently, four people met her and warned to kill her if she did not leave her husband alone.  When she came to know about his second marriage, she approached the district SP. The Tuni police rushed to AV Nagar and stopped the marriage. The police filed cases against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Yanamala Krishnudu, N Chinna Rajappa, P Radhakrishna,  husband of the complainant, parents-in-law P Satyanarayana and P Anantha Lakshmi under Sections 188, 506, 494 r/w 511, 34 of IPC, 2(2)(va)SC, ST POA Act, 51 (b) of BMA, 2005.

