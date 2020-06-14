STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 6000-mark with 294 new COVID-19 cases 

The state is testing 10,341 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 4,080.

Published: 14th June 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tirupati Church

A man gets his temperature checked before attending Sunday mass at a church in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 6000-mark after the state registered a huge spike till Sunday. With 294 new cases, the state tally has reached 6152. Also, two more deaths were reported from East Godavari and Kurnool districts taking the death toll to 84. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, a total 15,633 samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 253 tested positive for the virus. Another 39 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Two more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees. 

Meanwhile, 82 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. Similarly, 48 among those who returned from other states were also discharged along with a foreign returnee. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 3,316.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be among the top with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 10,341 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 4,080. Tamil Nadu with 8,985 tests per million and Rajasthan with 7,583 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The state is also doing better in the positivity rate with 1.11 percent as against 5.67 percent at the national level. The state has a recovery rate of 53.90 percent as against the national average of 50.60 percent. The mortality rate in the state is 1.43 percent while it is 2.87 percent at the national level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AP Coronavirus cases East Godavari Kurnool
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp