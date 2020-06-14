Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 6000-mark with 294 new COVID-19 cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 6000-mark after the state registered a huge spike till Sunday. With 294 new cases, the state tally has reached 6152. Also, two more deaths were reported from East Godavari and Kurnool districts taking the death toll to 84.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, a total 15,633 samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 253 tested positive for the virus. Another 39 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other states. Two more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees.

Meanwhile, 82 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours. Similarly, 48 among those who returned from other states were also discharged along with a foreign returnee. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 3,316.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be among the top with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 10,341 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 4,080. Tamil Nadu with 8,985 tests per million and Rajasthan with 7,583 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The state is also doing better in the positivity rate with 1.11 percent as against 5.67 percent at the national level. The state has a recovery rate of 53.90 percent as against the national average of 50.60 percent. The mortality rate in the state is 1.43 percent while it is 2.87 percent at the national level.