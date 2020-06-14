Bridegroom in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool tests COVID-19 positive on day of marriage

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A bridegroom was found to have tested positive on the day of his marriage and he was rushed to COVID-19 hospital. Around 70 people who attended the wedding were shifted to quarantine centres. The incident took place at Dasari Doddi thanda in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on June 9 but it came to light on Saturday.

The 22-year-old bridegroom is a native of Marrimanu thanda in Pathikonda mandal and was working in a private hospital in Hyderabad. On June 8, he came to Kurnool district for his wedding scheduled on June 9 night. At Pullur Toll Plaza, a border check-post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he gave his sample (throat swab) and details before entering the Kurnool district. From there he went to his village and got married.

The bride is his relative and hails from Dasari Doddi thanda in Veldurthi mandal. The next day -- June 10 -- he went to the bride’s village for reception and after the feast, he fell sick. Even as his family, relatives and friends were worried, officials came knocking on their door, with test results.

The bridegroom tested positive. It shocked his family and friends alike. He was immediately shifted to Viswabharathi hospital. His family members, relatives and friends, who numbered around 70 were shifted to quarantine centres.

Speaking to TNIE, district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said they shifted the bridegroom to district COVID hospital for treatment. "We have admitted the bride to the same hospital as she might have contracted the virus from him. Her samples were sent for testing and results are awaited," he said.

Some of attendees were advised home quarantine and they are being closely monitored, he added. The DMHO appealed to people not to attend social gatherings and observe COVID-19 protocols such as following physical distance and wearing masks.