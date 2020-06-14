STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bridegroom in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool tests COVID-19 positive on day of marriage

The 22-year-old bridegroom is a native of Marrimanu thanda in Pathikonda mandal and was working in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Published: 14th June 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A bridegroom was found to have tested positive on the day of his marriage and he was rushed to COVID-19 hospital. Around 70 people who attended the wedding were shifted to quarantine centres. The incident took place at Dasari Doddi thanda in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on June 9 but it came to light on Saturday.

The 22-year-old bridegroom is a native of Marrimanu thanda in Pathikonda mandal and was working in a private hospital in Hyderabad. On June 8, he came to Kurnool district for his wedding scheduled on June 9 night. At Pullur Toll Plaza, a border check-post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he gave his sample (throat swab) and details before entering the Kurnool district. From there he went to his village and got married.

The bride is his relative and hails from Dasari Doddi thanda in Veldurthi mandal. The next day -- June 10 -- he went to the bride’s village for reception and after the feast, he fell sick. Even as his family, relatives and friends were worried, officials came knocking on their door, with test results.

The bridegroom tested positive. It shocked his family and friends alike. He was immediately shifted to Viswabharathi hospital. His family members, relatives and friends, who numbered around 70 were shifted to quarantine centres. 

Speaking to TNIE, district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said they shifted the bridegroom to district COVID hospital for treatment. "We have admitted the bride to the same hospital as she might have contracted the virus from him. Her samples were sent for testing and results are awaited," he said.

Some of attendees were advised home quarantine and they are being closely monitored, he added. The DMHO appealed to people not to attend social gatherings and observe COVID-19 protocols such as following physical distance and wearing masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID AP COVID bride Kurnool bride COVID COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp