Three teenage girls commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh over poor marks

Three separate cases of tennage girl suicides were reported in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Prakasam districts.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/KURNOOL/SRIKAKULAM: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into an abandoned earthen well at K Takkallapadu village in Prakasam district on Saturday. According to police, G Luthiya (19)  was studying second year Intermediate with CEC group in Maddipadu- Kadiyala Yanadaiah Government Junior College.

After seeing Intermediate results, which were released on Friday evening, Luthiya became upset as she failed in the exams. Her mother G Eswaramma and family members told her to prepare well for the next supplementary examinations.

She went to agricultural fields behind her house in the morning on the pretext of attending nature’s call. When she did not return home even after hours, her mother started searching for Luthiya. She found her daughter lying dead in the abandoned well.  

On hearing Eswaramma’s cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved Luthiya’s body from the well. Having learnt about the incident, Naguluppalapadu SI Somasekhar visited the village. The body was sent to government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

In another incident in Kurnool district, an Intermediate student reportedly committed suicide over poor marks in exams. The deceased was identified as Hari Priya (17), a native of Ayyaluru village in Nandyal mandal.

She was studying at Narayana Junior College in Kurnool. According to police, the girl consumed pesticide at her residence as she was upset over low marks in the exams. Nandyal police registered a case and took up investigation.

In yet another incident, an Intermediate second year girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home at Indira Nagar Colony in Palakonda of Srikakulam district on Saturday morning. She took the extreme step when her parents scolded her for failing in the examination. When they found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan, they rushed her to hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

A case has been registered at Palakonda police station. In another incident, a second year Intermediate boy of Komera village, fled home on Friday evening  after he failed in the exam. His parents lodged a missing complaint at Regidi police station on Saturday. Srikakulam district stood last in the State in the Inter results this year, compared to 12th place last year.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

