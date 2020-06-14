STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Was informed of TDP MLA K Atchannaidu's arrest: Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Taking exception to the statements of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, he sought to know what was the link between Atchannaidu’s  crime and Backward Classes (BCs). 

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Sturday said he was informed of the arrest of  former minister and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and maintained that all the procedures were followed while arresting the legislator. 

"Will we leave this case because of Atchannaidu is a BC? I am disappointed  over attributing the case to the whole BCs. It’s a crime and no one is an exception, whether they are BCs or OCs. It is nothing, but humiliating the BCs. Crime is a crime and it is unfair on the part of Naidu, a three-time Chief Minister, to smear mud of crime on the BCs. Why should the BCs be linked to a crime committed by your MLA?" the Speaker questioned.

Seeking to know whether the scam happened during Naidu’s regime or not, Tammineni asked who else did it if it was not done by Atchannaidu, against whom the ACB claimed to have evidence. "Let Atchannaidu prove his innocence if he has no role in the scam," he opined. 

Taking exception to TDP conducting protests in front of statues Gandhiji, Ambedkar and Phule, Tammineni felt that it was nothing but humiliating the great persons and BCs, SCs and STs. "Is he hails from a family of freedom fighters or is he a Kargil war warrior to stage protests in front of  the statues of such great persons?" he asked.

The investigation agency has the right to arrest any person without prior intimation if it has credible evidence, he noted.

Budget session

Speaking on the budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature, the Speaker said the Governor would address both the Houses (Assembly and Council) from his residence through video conference in view of COVID-19 crisis. Seating arrangement in both the houses has been changed as per social distancing norm.

Media will be allowed to cover the proceedings of the budget session of the AP Legislature only from the gallery. Their entry into the lobbies is restricted and no activity would be allowed at the media point, the Speaker said.

