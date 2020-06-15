STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session to be a short affair

The budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature  is likely to be a short affair in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State. 

Published: 15th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature is likely to be a short affair in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State. According to highly placed sources, the budget session will commence on June 16 with  Governor Biswabusan Harichandan addressing the joint-session of the Assembly and Council through video conference at 10 am.   

At 9.55 am, the Chief Minister, the Chairman of Legislative Council, the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly and other members of the Assembly and Council will be seated in the Assembly Hall at Velagapudi. The Governor will address both the houses from Darbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. After the National Anthem, the Governor’s address will commence and it will conclude with the National Anthem. Council of Ministers’ meeting will be held at 9 am to consider the budget. 

After the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on the same day, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the Budget in the Assembly in the afternoon session. On the second-day, June 17, debate on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address will be taken up followed by passing of the Appropriation Bill.

 Assembly is likely to be  prorogued after that. The next day, June 18, Money bill will be introduced in the legislative Council and on June 19, the election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held. Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place for the commencement of the budget session. Seating arrangements have been changed to maintain social distancing in the Assembly and Council.

Media will be allowed to cover the session only from the press gallery. For this session, no visitors will be allowed. Due to lockdown, the budget session could not be held in March to pass the Appropriation Bill and the government had promulgated an Ordinance so that it can spend money from the exchequer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Budget Session Andhra Pradesh Legislature Andhra Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp