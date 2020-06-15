Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session to be a short affair

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature is likely to be a short affair in view of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the State. According to highly placed sources, the budget session will commence on June 16 with Governor Biswabusan Harichandan addressing the joint-session of the Assembly and Council through video conference at 10 am.

At 9.55 am, the Chief Minister, the Chairman of Legislative Council, the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly and other members of the Assembly and Council will be seated in the Assembly Hall at Velagapudi. The Governor will address both the houses from Darbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. After the National Anthem, the Governor’s address will commence and it will conclude with the National Anthem. Council of Ministers’ meeting will be held at 9 am to consider the budget.

After the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on the same day, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the Budget in the Assembly in the afternoon session. On the second-day, June 17, debate on the thanksgiving motion for the Governor’s address will be taken up followed by passing of the Appropriation Bill.

Assembly is likely to be prorogued after that. The next day, June 18, Money bill will be introduced in the legislative Council and on June 19, the election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held. Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place for the commencement of the budget session. Seating arrangements have been changed to maintain social distancing in the Assembly and Council.

Media will be allowed to cover the session only from the press gallery. For this session, no visitors will be allowed. Due to lockdown, the budget session could not be held in March to pass the Appropriation Bill and the government had promulgated an Ordinance so that it can spend money from the exchequer.