Andhra Pradesh's Kanipakam temple closed for two days after guard tests positive for COVID-19

TIRUPATI: The famous Sri Swayambhu Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam of Chittoor district was closed for darshan to pilgrims for two days after a home guard posted there tested positive for coronavirus.

Temples across Andhra Pradesh opened for darshans to devotees on June 10 after remaining closed for more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ongoing disinfection process at Kanipakam's Sri Swayambhu Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple (Photo | EPS)

After conducting a two-day trial run on providing darshans to devotees maintaining physical distancing, the Kanipakam temple was opened for darshans on June 10.

Officials conducted COVID-19 tests on the 60 members of the temple staff as a precautionary measure and one Home Guard tested positive for the virus on Monday. The Home Guard was shifted to Tirupati for treatment.

Kanipakam Temple officials said they have decided to close the temple for two days to take up disinfectant activity as a precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Darshans at the temple will commence from June 17.