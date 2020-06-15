STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cheap power rates bring down cost of service

From Rs 48,110.79 cr in 2018-19, cost of service comes down to Rs 43,327.56 cr in 2019-20, a saving of Rs 4,783.23 crore.

Published: 15th June 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The steps taken by the state energy department to bring down power purchase costs and reduce other expenditure of the power distribution companies have resulted in significant reduction in the cost of service. 

From Rs 48,110.79 crore in 2018-19, the cost of service has come down to Rs 43,327.56 crore in 2019-20 (provisional data), accumulating a saving of Rs 4,783.23 crore, according to the transmission corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO).

In view of Assembly session scheduled to begin from Tuesday, the power utilities have submitted a comprehensive report to the State government on the efforts taken to achieve cost effective power and to strengthen the power sector. The report highlighted the steps taken by the government to revive the beleaguered power sector.

Explaining how the cost of service was brought down, the report said that the APSPDCL purchased power at cost of Rs 14,920 crore in 2015-16 against its revenue of only Rs 11,546 crore, at Rs 15,076 crores in 2016-17 against the revenue of Rs 12,157 crore and at Rs 16,642 crore in 2017-18 against the revenue of Rs 13,609 crore. It was Rs 19,113 crore in 2018-19 against the revenue of Rs 14,956 crore, the report noted. The officials said in the report that the power purchase cost accounts for 75 per cent of the cost of service. 

As the power purchase costs were brought down in the last one year, it helped in bringing down the cost of service.  Quoting the current status of power sector, Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the country witnessed a steep fall in electricity demand, which resulted in higher availability of generating resources, prompting the power prices to plummet considerably. 

“In this scenario, Andhra Pradesh discoms took maximum benefit of low market power prices in the power exchanges. Further, to use this low cost power opportunity, discoms, through the state load despatch centre, optimised the schedules by following merit order despatch,” the Energy secretary explained.
Following the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, now the utilities are purchasing power at an average price of Rs 1.63 to Rs 2.80 per unit. 

Srikant appreciated APTRANSCO JMD KVN Chakradhar Babu and MDs of discoms for the savings.
In the report, they revealed that the State government has released the power purchase dues left behind by the previous government and subsidy arrears to bail out the power utilities, which were caught in severe financial crisis. “The government had released total Rs 17,904 crore in 2019-20 towards clearing subsidy arrears and departmental charges payable. In turn, the discoms have released Rs 20,384 crore to clear the bills of power generators as on March 31, 2019, which were pending since one year,” the report said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APTRANSCO power rates
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp