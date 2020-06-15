Four prisoners in Tirupati, Anantapur, Nellore jails test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An undertrial prisoner brought to the Tirupati sub-jail two days ago from Pitchatur in Chittoor has tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday night, he was admitted to an isolation ward in SVR Ruia Hospital; five persons who came in contact with him were shifted to the quarantine centre inside the jail.

The 21-year-old was kept in a B-block cell with five others.

According to jail authorities, he is a native of Gandhi Nagar in Uthukottai of Tamil Nadu and was arrested by Andhra police in connection with an attempted rape on a minor girl. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents on June 11, Pitchatur police had taken him into custody and produced him before a court. After a judge sent him to judicial remand, the prisoner was shifted to the Tirupati sub-jail.

“He (the prisoner) was carrying the virus even before he was sent to judicial remand. In compliance with a government order, he gave his blood sample for tests after he was brought to the sub-jail two days ago, which tested positive on Saturday night. We have sent blood samples collected from 16 jail staff and 72 inmates for testing and the results are expected soon.

The jail premises has been disinfected twice since last night,” explained jailor Gurusekhar Reddy. Other inmates who shared the barrack with the infected prisoner were quarantined on the premises. Gunasekhar Reddy said social distancing norm was always followed in the jail and wearing masks was being actively encouraged.

In Nellore central prison too, two remand prisoners have tested positive. According to jail superintendent K Rajeswar Rao, one of them was brought to the prison on Thursday, while the other was taken into custody by Chinnabazar police. After testing positive, both were taken to the state Covid-19 hospital in Nellore. Over 500 inmates are lodged in the prison.

Meanwhile, a 23-year old undertrial lodged in Anantapur district jail since June 10 has also tested positive for Covid-19. After he was brought to the jail, his samples were sent for testing as a precautionary measure. On Saturday, the results came as positive.