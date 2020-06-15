STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

King George Hospital morgue in Vizag closed after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A total of 20 primary contacts of the doctor, including five other PG doctors, five medical officers and some para-medical staff of the department, were sent to quarantine

Published: 15th June 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

An isolation ward at King George Hospital in Vizag | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: King George Hospital (KGH) authorities on Monday closed the morgue in the hospital premises after a Post Graduate (PG) doctor attached with the Forensic Medical Department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A total of 20 primary contacts of the doctor, including five other PG doctors, five medical officers and some para-medical staff of the department, were sent to quarantine.

According to KGH officials, all the staff working at the morgue were provided with PPEs and precautionary measures were taken while performing autopsy on the dead bodies. It is suspected that the PG doctor had recently travelled to Guntur and returned to Visakhapatnam in a bus.

Soon after the doctor tested positive, his 20 primary contacts were tested for COVID-19 and all of them tested negative. However, all 20 were sent to quarantine as a precautionary measure and the morgue closed, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr PV Sudhakar said.

KGH officials said they will now be making alternative arrangements to conduct post-mortems on dead bodies.

Meanwhile, a PG doctor working in the orthopedic wing of the KGH too tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
King George Hospital Vizag Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp