Krishna Covid count breaches 700-mark

Two more cases were reported at Chitturpu and they were identified as the primary and secondary contacts of the four positive patients.

Published: 15th June 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:17 AM

Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district reported 36 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the count to 729. Of the 36 new cases, 22 were reported in Vijayawada and 14 in Machilipatnam revenue division. 
In Vijayawada, 12 persons working as housekeeping staff at Moghalrajpuram tested positive for the virus. The remaining cases were reported at Krishna Lanka (6) and Chitti Nagar (4).

Of the 14 cases reported in Machilipatnam revenue division, five persons belonging to the same family tested positive for the virus at Chitturpu in Ghantasala mandal. Officials said that five cases were reported from RMP’s family. The RMP contracted the virus as he treated four persons with the symptoms of coronavirus. Two more cases were reported at Chitturpu and they were identified as the primary and secondary contacts of the four positive patients. 

Meanwhile, three cases were reported at Edepalli in Machilipatnam town, one case each at Challapalli, Pedakallepalli, Malakayalanka and a man who died at Gandhi Nagar in Machilipatnam tested positive.
Speaking at a task force meeting held at Machilipatnam on Sunday, RDO NSK Khajavali said that with 14 new positive cases, the total number of cases in the division stood at 35. 

He appealed to people to wear masks and maintain physical distance while moving in public places.
COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Balasubramaniam said that arrival of migrant workers to Machilipatnam contributed to the surge in positive cases in the division. 

