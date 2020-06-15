Naidu, Lokesh involved in all scams during TD rule: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior YSRC leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has said MLAs and MPs involved in scams do not have immunity from being arrested as all are equal before law. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said the Speaker should be informed before arresting elected representatives. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was well aware of the fact that none would be allowed to meet TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu as he is in judicial custody after being arrested in ESI scam.Still, Naidu went to Guntur Government General Hospital to meet Atchannaidu, he said.

Dadi alleged that Naidu and his son Lokesh were involved in every scam that took place during the previous TDP regime. “Fearing that their turn will come soon, Naidu and Lokesh are raising a hue and cry over the arrest of TDP leaders involved in scams,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the YSRC government in its one-year rule, he said it ensured that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach beneficiaries directly by eliminating the role of middlemen. Had Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to attract TDP MLAs into the YSRC fold, there would not be a single MLA in the opposition party. TDP is surviving in the State only due to generosity of Jagan, Dadi claimed.

He advised Chandrababu Naidu to change his “adamant” attitude at least now as he failed as an Opposition Leader. As the YSRC government had launched an offensive against corruption, all political parties should support it to cleanse the system, he said.