Three more held in group clash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested three more persons in connection with the group clash that took place on May 30 under Patamata police station limits, on Sunday. The three arrested were identified as Dhanekula Sridhar, Botta Pradeep Reddy and Battu Chinna Nagababu, all realtors. “The trio approached Thota Sandeep and Koduri Manikanta in the past to settle the land issue which ended up in a group clash,” said Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.