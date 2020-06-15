STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD organises ‘Dial Your EO’ after 79 days

The TTD EO added that while 3,000 daily darshan tokens can be booked online, 3,000 more can be bought from TTD counters in Tirupati.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal has clarified that devotees above 65 years and kids under 10 years will not be allowed for darshan as per the latest instructions from the government.  
On Sunday morning, the TTD organised ‘Dial Your EO’ programme at Annamayya Bhavan here after a gap of 79 days. The EO took a total of 14 calls from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. 

To a caller who requested hassle-free darshan without any noise or push at the sanctum sanctorum of the Tirumala temple, Singhal said it was possible now that only 500 devotees per hour, and 6,000 per day, were allowed inside the temple as per government regulations. However, the EO added, the same cannot be ensured when the situation returns to normalcy. 

The TTD EO added that while 3,000 daily darshan tokens can be booked online, 3,000 more can be bought from TTD counters in Tirupati.

Tirumala temple to remain closed on June 21
Anil Kumar Singhal said that Tirumala temple will remain closed between 10:18 am and 1:38 pm on June 21 due to solar eclipse, adding that pilgrims will be allowed for darshan after 2:30 pm. The EO said that they have sold over 22 lakh laddus at subsidised price of Rs 25 each as against normal price of `50. He said that Srivari laddus were sold in TTD kalyana mandapams in AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TTD Anil Kumar Singhal Dial Your EO Tirumala
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp