Andhra doctor alleging harrassment from YSRCP leaders for questioning corruption demands CBI probe

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Anitha Rani, who hit the headlines recently for alleging that ruling party leaders were abusing her and medical staff are harassing her for questioning corruption in a government hospital, has sought a CBI probe into her allegations.

Dr Anitha Rani, who works at Penumuru government hospital, in Chittoor district, filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe instead of the CID probe ordered by the government.

She claimed that she had no confidence in the CID probe and urged the court to prevent the CID from investigating till her petition was disposed of.