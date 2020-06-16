STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court praises government for humane response to Vizag gas tragedy

The bench suggested that a part of the financial aid announced by the Centre for the States could be used to help the lawyers.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:12 AM

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

Chemcal gas leak at LG Polymers India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday appreciated the State government for its humane response to the Vizag gas leak tragedy and suggested that it come to the rescue of lawyers too, who have been facing a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A dvision bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar, and Justice Butta Devanand was hearing a petition filed by an advocate M Giribabu urging the court to direct the government to facilitate interest-free loans from the State Bank of India to lawyers.

Presenting his arguments, government advocate Chinthala Suman submitted that the government had allocated Rs 100 crore for the welfare of lawyers and decided to utilise the amount through the Bar Council. He informed that a GO was to be issued and details of the same would be produced in court.

Interjecting, the bench praised the government for not only announcing but also disbursing Rs 1 crore  to each of the bereaved families in the Vizag gas leak episode and observed that there was a need to help lawyers in a similar fashion.

The bench suggested that a part of the financial aid announced by the Centre for the States could be used to help the lawyers.

The government advocate informed the bench of the Rs 100 crore allocated by the State government for the purpose.

In response, the bench directed the government to present before it details of the amount allocated for lawyers’ welfare and deferred  hearing to June 29.

