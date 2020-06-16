Andhra Pradesh's GSDP growth at 12.73% for 2019-20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of AP for 2019-20 (Advanced Estimates) is estimated at Rs 9,72,782 crore, compared to Rs 8,62,957 crore in 2018-19.

This estimate is 12.73 per cent at current prices in 2019-20, and an increase of Rs 1.10 lakh crore over 2018-19.

Similarly, the GSDP growth of AP for 2019-20 at constant prices is 8.16 per cent, which is higher than the national growth rate of 5 per cent.

The GSDP of AP at constant prices is Rs 6,72,018 crore, as per the Socio-economic Survey 2019-20 unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

It said that due to favourable conditions, the agriculture sector Gross Value Added (GVA) grew by 18.96 per cent.

The horticulture sector witnessed 11.67 per cent growth and livestock by 4.53 per cent in 2019.20.

The growth rate in the agriculture sector 2018-19 was ‘-9.83 per cent’, horticulture was 16.7 per cent and livestock 13.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the industry sector at constant (2011-12) prices is expected to register a growth rate of 5.67 per cent in 2019-20.

In 2018-19, the GVA of the industry sector was 10.24 per cent.

The service sector in 2019-20 is indicating a growth rate of 9.11 per cent while the GVA of the sector was 11.09 per cent in 2018-19.

The per capita income of the state at current prices rose to Rs 1,69,519 from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018 (first revised estimates), registering a growth of 12.14 per cent. The all-India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at Rs 1,34,432.

The Socio-economic Survey listed out the government’s focus areas, including Navaratnalu and human development (education, health, social safety nets and others), path-breaking initiatives and others.

It said decentralised governance was introduced at the rural-level in the form of village/ward secretariat system, aimed at strengthening service delivery and making villages self-sufficient.

As many as 541 services are being provided through 2,61,216 village/ward volunteers.

Besides, 1,18,509 departmental functionaries were employed at 15,005 village/ward secretariats to ensure transparent, accountable and corruption-free services.

Further, Spandana, a feedback mechanism, was introduced to redress public grievances within 72 hours.

In the last fiscal, top priority was given to the education and health sectors, after agriculture.

To improve the literacy rate from 67.35 per cent (the national average is 72.98 per cent), a plethora of schemes was introduced. Financial aid of Rs 15,000 each to 42.33 lakh mothers from ‘below poverty line’ families was provided to reduce stagnation and school drop outs.

Another such initiative in the education sector is the introduction of new menu in the Mid-day meal scheme covering 35.99 lakh children introduced to increase enrolment and address malnutrition. Further, the government decided to encourage English Medium Education for better opportunities for the students.

At the same time, the government focussed on strengthening infrastructure in government and aided schools under the Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu scheme. In the first phase 15,715 schools are being covered.

Under Jagannana Vidya Deevena, fees to the tune of Rs 3,329.49 crore was reimbursed to 13.26 lakh students of SC, ST, BC, Kapu and Minority communities.

In the health sector, another priority of the government, YSR Arogyasri was revamped to reduce out of pocket expenses on the poor for medical treatment and benefited more people by increasing the annual income limit to Rs 5 lakh.

It covers 144 lakh families. In 2019-20, 2.7 lakh patients benefited. Further medical procedures were increased to 1,259 and as many as 1,529 network hospitals empanelled.

Top priority was given to the agriculture sector, as the majority of the population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

Under ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan,’ an annual assistance of Rs 13,500 per farmer family, which includes Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan as an investment support to the farmers was provided. It benefited 46.69 lakh farmers including 1.58 lakh tenant farmers and Rs 6,534 crore was distributed. As many as 10,641 YSR Rythu Bharos Kendralu (RBKs) were set up to make agriculture more profitable.

Prioritising development of industries and infrastructure, the government took several initiatives. For projects over Rs 100 crore, it constituted a Judicial Preview Commission for scrutinizing the documents before initiating the bidding process.

A legislation was brought in to ensure 75 percent jobs for local youth in all industries in the state. Under Dr YSR Navodayam programme, one time restructuring of accounts of all MSME units was done to create a new ecosystem.

Plans are for establishing one skill university and 25 world class multi-skill centers one each in 25 parliamentary constituencies as YSR Multi Skill Development Centres in two phases to design courses as per demand and ensure 75 percent placement to locals in industries.

Commercial flights operations from new greenfield airport at Orvakal in Kurnool district are expected soon. Four non-major ports at Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu, Kakinada SEZ and Rayapatnam are under process of development. Further, Government is actively pursuing 215 leads for IT with a committed investment of Rs 18,691.42 crore.