Nara Lokesh meets JC family at Tadipatri, slams Andhra Pradesh government

Lokesh called on former MP JC Diwakar Reddy and his family members at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Monday and discussed the cases filed against JC family members.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Launching a broadside against the YSRC government for the “false cases” being filed against Opposition leaders, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has warned that the party would return it along with interest and cautioned that those officials who are implementing “Raja Reddy Constitution” will be lodged in jail in future.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should remember that the people gave mandate to the YSRC for good administration, not for targeting the opposition leaders,’’ he said.

Taking a dig at the claim of a minister that he too would be lodged in jail in connection with Fiber grid scam, the former IT minister maintained that Information Technology ministry was in no way connected to the Fibre Grid project.

Meanwhile, Kadapa Central Jail authorities did not allow Lokesh to meet JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. Both the leaders have been in the jail on 14-day judicial remand in connection with the BS-3 vehicles scam.

Later, addressing mediapersons, Lokesh flayed the YSRC government for taking law into its hands to harass the opposition.

“Its aim is to force leaders to leave the TDP. The arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy is an example of the YSRC agenda. It is a politically motivated case. The views of Ashok Leyland, which sold them the vehicles, have not been taken so far,” he observed.

“An advisor of the Chief Minister offered Rs 50 crore to Atchannaidu to switch loyalties. The offer was declined by the MLA, which led to his arrest,” Lokesh alleged.

