STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

90 per cent of promises fulfilled, says Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

In his nearly 40-minute speech, Harichandan underlined the priorities of the state government sector-wise and said the focus was on welfare and administrative reforms.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth of 8.16 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, which is above the national average of  5 per cent  during the same period, said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during his address to the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the budget session on Tuesday. 

Stating that the session, which is normally conducted in March, is being held now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said the state’s economy has shown tremendous resilience amid the global slowdown. “Our service sector has registered the highest growth rate of 9.1 per cent followed by agriculture and allied sectors 8 per cent and industry 5 per cent. Our per capita income, measured at current prices, has increased by more than 12 per cent from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,69,519 in 2019-20,” the Governor said. 

Asserting that the government is committed to enhancing citizen and enterprise prosperity and productivity through equitable and inclusive economic development, the Governor said it intends to strengthen strategic resources such as water and minerals, rural and urban infrastructure, strategic infrastructure in the power and transport sectors and industry sector.

In his nearly 40-minute speech, Harichandan underlined the priorities of the state government sector-wise and said the focus was on welfare and administrative reforms. “We turned a new leaf in ushering in unprecedented reforms and rolling the welfare carpet to the doorstep of the deprived sections by empowering them economically, politically and socially. 

We have put in place an impeccable delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of village and ward secretariats and I am proud to say we have fulfilled 90 per cent of our promises made in the manifesto in the first year itself,” he said. Stating education, healthcare, agriculture and welfare were given prominence, the Governor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been very meticulous in the planning of every scheme to the last detail, which has helped in the financial assistance going directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries without any pilferage or middlemen.

The Governor explained that the government has spent Rs 42,000 crore  for various schemes in the last one year, benefiting 3.98 crore people. He elaborated on the government’s various welfare and development measures, reforms in education, health, village administration, energy, industries and infrastructure, the merger of APSRTC with the government and how the State is dealing with COVID crisis. He said decentralisation of administration has been the key principle, based on which the legislation is in the process to have three capitals — Amaravati legislative capital, Visakhapatnam executive capital and Kurnool judicial capital.

TDP boycotts Governor’s address

The Opposition TDP boycotted the Governor’s address to the joint session of Assembly and Council in protest against the “undemocratic and autocratic” regime of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They came out of the house holding placards and raising slogans. TDLP Deputy Leader Nimmala Ramanaidu slammed the government for trying to avoid comprehensive debates in the Assembly on people’s problems by limiting it to a 2-day session. Earlier in the day, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu along with MLAs and MLCs paid tributes at the NTR statue at Venkatapuram, before going to the Assembly. The TDP chief and his party MLAs and MLCs attended the budget session wearing black dresses to register their protest against “false cases” being filed against their leaders. Earlier, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh led a padayatra to the Assembly premises. 

One-year progress report 12 per cent

Increase in per capita income; from Rs 1,51,173 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,69,519 in 2019-20,
Rs 42,000 crore spent by govt, benefiting 3.98 crore under various schemes in the last one year
Govt has put in place a delivery mechanism of welfare schemes in the form of village and ward secretariatsGovt’s focus is on welfare and administrative reforms Legislation is in the process to have three capitals — Amaravati legislative capital, Visakhapatnam executive capital and Kurnool judicial capital

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp