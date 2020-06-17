STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AEEs oppose Build Operate Transfer mode

In a letter written to the APGECL, the association stated that BOT for 30 years can be simply viewed as privatisation of public assets and draining of government subsidy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the State government approved the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) to establish 10,000 Megawatt (MW) solar power plants to supply free power to agriculture sector, the AP State Electricity Board Assistant Executive Engineers (APSEB AEEs) Association objected to the Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model of project execution. 

In a letter written to the APGECL, the association stated that BOT for 30 years can be simply viewed as privatisation of public assets and draining of government subsidy. It felt that instead of BOT mode, the project can be executed with money raised by the corporation by getting a government guarantee.

“We urge the APGECL management to give up the BOT proposal for the 10,000 MW solar power plant,” association general secretary N Lakshmana Rao said.

