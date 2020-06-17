STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh budget: 24.08 per cent cut in budgetary allocation for secondary, inter education

The Higher Education department received Rs 2,276.97 crore this fiscal as against Rs 2,595.87 crore allocated in 2019-20.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:09 AM

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government allocated Rs 22,604.01 crore for secondary and Intermediate education for 2020-21, a 24.08 per cent reduction in the outlay, compared to Rs 29,772.79 crore in 2019-20 and revised estimates of Rs 17,971 crore of last fiscal.

The Higher Education department received Rs 2,276.97 crore this fiscal as against Rs 2,595.87 crore allocated in 2019-20. The revised estimates show Rs 1,556 crore was spent. A sum of Rs 348.31 crore was earmarked for technical education, which is 18.19 per cent less than the previous year’s allocation of Rs 425.76 crore.

While Jagananna Vidya Deevena (RTF) received Rs 3,009 crore, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena (MTF) got Rs 2,000 crore. A sum of Rs 3,000 crore was allocated for Nadu-Nedu scheme under which 15,715 schools have been identified in the first phase for taking up works in nine components to improve basic infrastructure. Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme got Rs 974.86 crore. 

