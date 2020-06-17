STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Capital Bills set to return to council with assembly nod

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was tabled by Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath and was passed by voice vote.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development, the State government on Tuesday introduced and passed two Bills — the Decentralisation Bill and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill, which were stalled in the Legislative Council in January — in the state Assembly.

The Bills had been referred to a Select Committee of the Council, and though the fate of the committee hangs in the balance, the government got them tabled and passed in the Assembly, and they will now be sent to the Council again.

Passing of bills unethical, illegal, illogical: Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was tabled by Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath and was passed by voice vote. The Bill enables the setting up of three capitals, with Amaravati being the Legislative capital, Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and Kurnool the Judicial capital.

The Bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 was moved by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. It enables the replacement of the Amaravati Metropolitan Region and the Urban Development Authority.

The YSRC government, in the previous Assembly session, moved both Bills intended to scrap the CRDA Act and to decentralise governance by creating three capitals. Though they were passed in the Assembly, where the numbers are in favour of the YSRC, they hit a roadblock in the Council, with TDP members stalling them.

Council chairman MA Shariff referred the Bills to Select Committees, stalling their passage for at least three months. Two Select Committees were formed to look into the Bills, and the TDP, BJP and other parties nominated their members to the committees, but the ruling party did not. The stalling of the Bills prompted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution in the State Assembly towards abolition of the Council, and the same was sent to the Centre for passing the Bill in Parliament.

Though the Bill to abolish the Council is yet to be tabled in Parliament, the state government on Tuesday, on the first day of the Budget session, tabled the two Bills again and got them passed without any debate as the Opposition TDP boycotted the session. With the passing of the Bills in the Assembly again, they will be referred to Council again, and have to be passed as the Council cannot stop Bills brought before it a second time. 

It is not yet clear whether the Bills will be taken up for discussion in the Council given the confusion over the status of the Select Committee. Reacting sharply, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the way in which the government passed the Bills. Asserting that his party (TDP) would continue its fight in the Legislative Council and outside, Naidu said these issues were pending in court and the Advocate General himself told the High Court that the Bills in question were referred to a Select Committee.

“The procedures adopted by the YSRC government were unethical, illegal and illogical,” he asserted.On his part, BJP MLC PNV Madhav said they would seek a clarification on the status of the Select Committee, and if the Bills are brought up for discussion, they will oppose them and favour Amaravati being the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP Capital Region Development Authority Andhra Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp