Andhra records 264 new cases, two deaths, 128 recoveries in 24 hours

Two more casualties were reported — one each in Chittoor and Prakasam districts — in the 24 hours, taking the toll in the State to 88.

People throng a wine shop in Visakhapatnam without maintaining social distance.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh went up to 6,720 with another 264 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday morning, a total of 15,911 samples in the State were tested in the 24 hours, and 193 tested positive.

Another 44 positive cases were reported among those who returned from other States, while 27 more positive cases were reported among the foreign returnees.

The cumulative figure of new cases reported in the last 24 hours is 264.

Another 81 people were discharged from COVID hospitals across the State in the last 24 hours after their recovery.

Similarly, 47 among those who returned from other States were also discharged.  The total number of discharged in the State now stands at 3,513. 

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the States with regard to testing of samples per million people.

The State is testing 10,923 samples per million on an average while the national average stands at 4,269.

Tamil Nadu with 9,468 tests per million and Rajasthan with 7,899 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The State is also doing better in the positivity rate with 1.15 per cent as against 5.79 per cent at the national level.

The State has a recovery rate of 52.28 per cent as against the national average of 52.47 per cent.

The mortality rate in AP is 1.31 per cent while it is 2.89 per cent at the national level.

