COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 7000 mark with 351 fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the 7,000 mark on Wednesday with 351 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Two more deaths took the toll to 90.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 15,188 samples were tested in the past 24 hours from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am of which 275 people from the state, 26 foreign returnees and 50 persons from other states tested positive for the virus. This took the overall tally to 7,071.

In Kurnool district, 66 persons tested positive for the virus while in Chittoor, 48 fresh cases were reported.

Two more persons -- one from Kurnool and another from Guntur -- succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of recovered persons to 3,641. The state has 3,340 active cases now.

The state continues to conduct more than 15,000 tests per day and the total number of tests conducted so far has now touched more than 5.98 lakh. The number of tests per million population stands at 11,207 and the positivity rate is 1.18 percent. The recovery rate in the state is 51.49 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.27 percent.