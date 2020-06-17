STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 7000 mark with 351 fresh cases

Meanwhile, 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of recovered persons to 3,641. The state has 3,340 active cases now.

Published: 17th June 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Medical teams conducting blood tests on sanitation workers at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the 7,000 mark on Wednesday with 351 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Two more deaths took the toll to 90.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 15,188 samples were tested in the past 24 hours from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am of which 275 people from the state, 26 foreign returnees and 50 persons from other states tested positive for the virus. This took the overall tally to 7,071.

In Kurnool district, 66 persons tested positive for the virus while in Chittoor, 48 fresh cases were reported.

Two more persons -- one from Kurnool and another from Guntur -- succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery taking the total number of recovered persons to 3,641. The state has 3,340 active cases now.

The state continues to conduct more than 15,000 tests per day and the total number of tests conducted so far has now touched more than 5.98 lakh. The number of tests per million population stands at 11,207 and the positivity rate is 1.18 percent. The recovery rate in the state is 51.49 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.27 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp