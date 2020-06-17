MP, YSRC MLAs throw resignation challenges 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, a battery of YSRC leaders from Narasapuram parliamentary constituency launched a broadside against the MP and dared him to resign from his post and contest again if he has guts.

Raju responded with equal tone and tenor and asked the MLAs from Narasapuram parliamentary constituency to resign and contest again.



Speaking to media on the Assembly premises, Housing Minister Ch Sriranganadha Raju and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) launched a scathing attack on the MP for his comments against the party leadership.



“You have pleaded with YSRC leaders to fix an appointment with our party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and managed to join the party.

If you are confident that you can win the election on your own, why are you switching from one party to another? Contest on your own and win the election if you are a leader of such a calibre,’’ Nani challenged.



“After 2014 elections, 23 MLAs and three MPs have deserted the YSRC, but the party bounced back and this is only because of the hardwork of Jagan. People like you cannot dictate terms on YSRC,’’ Nani said.

In a sharp reaction, the MP made a mention of a popular movie dialogue ‘pandulu gumpulu ga vastayi, simham single ga vastundi’ (pigs will come in groups, but a lion will come alone) and called the YSRC leaders “useless fellows and jokers”. “Jagan will never lie. Ask him if I had tried to meet him,” he said.



Raju said Sriranganadha Raju and his son were known for their corrupt activities in the constituency.



“Go and verify in the collector’s office. You will know the corrupt activities of the minister and his son,’’ he alleged.