STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Big COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 425 fresh cases; death toll rises to 92

On the other hand, 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who have recovered to 3772

Published: 18th June 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus. A man sanitises a testing booth at Aipiri in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

A man sanitises a testing booth at Aipiri in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 425 more testing positive for the virus. Among the fresh cases, 299 are from the state, 100 are from other states and 26 are foreign returnees.

The death toll rose to 92 with two people from Krishna district succumbing to the virus.

A total of 13,923 samples were tested in the past 24 hours from Wednesday 9 am to Thursday 9 am, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

With the fresh surge, the total number of cases in the state increased to 7,496. The number of foreign returnees who tested positive now stands at 289 while the cumulative positive cases from other states increased to 1,353.

On the other hand, 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who have recovered to 3772. With this, the active cases stand at 3632.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp