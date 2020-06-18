Big COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 425 fresh cases; death toll rises to 92

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 425 more testing positive for the virus. Among the fresh cases, 299 are from the state, 100 are from other states and 26 are foreign returnees.

The death toll rose to 92 with two people from Krishna district succumbing to the virus.

A total of 13,923 samples were tested in the past 24 hours from Wednesday 9 am to Thursday 9 am, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

With the fresh surge, the total number of cases in the state increased to 7,496. The number of foreign returnees who tested positive now stands at 289 while the cumulative positive cases from other states increased to 1,353.

On the other hand, 131 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who have recovered to 3772. With this, the active cases stand at 3632.